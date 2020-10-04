Editor’s note: Between now and Election Day on Nov. 3, the Daily Journal will publish a series of articles exploring key races and issues that will go before voters on the ballot.
TUPELO • Mississippians will have the opportunity during the upcoming election in November to simplify the state’s electoral process and to provide for a majority of votes cast as the sole requirement to win statewide office.
The Nov. 3 election in Mississippi will feature a number of ballot referendums. If approved, ballot measure 2 would remove a state constitutional provision dating to 1890. Under that current provision, candidates for all statewide offices such as governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, must win not only a majority of the votes cast in an election but also a majority of the state’s 122 House districts.
If no single candidate receives a majority of the votes cast as well as a majority of the House districts, then the Mississippi House of Representatives votes to decide the winner of the election, under current law.
The provision, along with poll taxes and literacy tests, was initially created during the Jim Crow-era as among a variety of ways used to block African-American citizens in the state from winning elected office.
But state lawmakers this past legislative session passed a resolution with broad support to amend the constitution and remove this provision. Under the amendment proposed by the legislators, all statewide candidates would simply have to gain a majority of the votes cast to win the election. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes, then a runoff election will be held.
The legislative action followed a federal lawsuit filed by the National Redistricting Foundation, the Perkins Coie law firm and the Mississippi Center for Justice against the state, asking the courts to find that the provision violates the U.S. Constitution.
A federal judge declined to rule the provision unconstitutional but, in an opinion expressed “grave concern” about the provision, indicating that he could rule differently in the future.
Vangela Wade, the CEO of the Mississippi Center for Justice, said in a statement that voters should know that “Jim Crow is on the ballot,” and that if voters do not want to vote for Jim Crow, then they should vote yes on the referendum.
“People ask, why are you still talking about 1890? Because that’s when the plan was laid,” Wade said. “Just as the Confederate emblem has been removed from our state’s flag, it is time to remove this racist relic of the post-Reconstruction era from Mississippi law.”
Wade said that if voters do not vote yes on the referendum, then the the Center for Justice and its other legal partners will likely continue to litigate the issue in court.
“We will continue to do what we do best, which is to fight systemic injustices across this state as they relate to race, economics, and social justice,” she said.
The issue gained a lot of attention during statewide elections last year, when some speculated that the election for governor could be a close race and lead to a candidate winning the popular vote but not the electoral vote. This did not happen, and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves won a majority of both.
Reeves at a press conference on Wednesday would not say whether or not he supported removing the provision from the constitution and said the only thing he could say with certainty is that he plans to “vote to help re-elect President Trump.”
“As I said throughout the campaign last year, I knew what the Constitution said when I qualified to run for governor,” Reeves said. “ I was perfectly prepared to not only win a majority of the votes in the state of Mississippi, but also a majority of the House districts.”
The language of ballot measure 2 will ask voters to either indicate support of the constitutional amendment by voting “yes,” or opposition to the amendment by voting “no.”
Election Day is Nov. 3, and ballot measure 2 will be on the ballot alongside other ballot referendums, as well as elections for U.S. president, U.S. congressional offices and state judicial races.