Tate Reeves and Bill Waller will share the debate stage for a final time tonight in advance of a primary runoff next week to determine which man will win the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
Jackson-area television station WJTV will host and broadcast the debate beginning at 7 p.m. The station will also livestream the debate on its website. The debate will last 30 minutes, with WJTV anchor Byron Brown serving as moderator.
The debate will also air on Supertalk Mississippi and Mississippi Public Radio.
WJTV previously hosted a televised debate between Republican gubernatorial candidates Reeves, Waller and Robert Foster. In Aug. 6 primary voting, Reeves and Waller received the most votes out of the three, but no single candidate captured more than 50 percent of the ballots.
The primary runoff will take place Aug. 27, less than a week after the final gubernatorial debate of the primary season.
Reeves, the state’s second-term lieutenant governor, has touted his track-record in office of fiscal conservatism, including trimming the state’s budget and cutting taxes.
Waller has focused his campaign around three key areas – education, healthcare and infrastructure. A former Mississippi Supreme Court justice, Waller believes the state has not sufficiently addressed problems related to these three areas.
Since the primary results, Reeves has become increasingly critical of Waller, suggesting that Waller’s ideas differ little from Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jim Hood.
Waller dismisses that idea and has opened criticisms of his own – including the idea that during his leadership of the state Senate, Reeves prevented solutions to the state’s problems from reaching the floor.
Prior to the debate between the three GOP gubernatorial candidates, Waller and Foster debated once without Reeves present, at Mississippi State University.
No debate occurred between Democratic gubernatorial candidates, and Hood easily outpaced his mostly unknown competitors for the nomination.
The GOP nominee will face Hood in November’s general election.