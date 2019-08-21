Tate Reeves and Bill Waller shared a debate stage Wednesday night and once again offered quite different ideas related to healthcare access and infrastructure funding with each seeking to claim the label of authentic conservatism.
With less than a week to go until a primary runoff that will decide the Republican gubernatorial nomination, Reeves and Waller each stuck to the main themes of their campaigns.
With some rural hospitals closing or facing poor financial outlooks, Waller, a former state Supreme Court justice, believes Mississippi must accept federal money available to expand Medicaid eligibility.
Under Waller’s plan, participant premiums and hospital contributions would provide the state of Mississippi’s contributions to the expansion costs.
Reeves, the second-term lieutenant governor, strongly opposes any expansion of Medicaid within the state.
“I do not believe that putting 300,000 more Mississippians on government healthcare is a good solution,” Reeves said.
The incumbent lieutenant governor then held up Louisiana’s Medicaid expansion for criticism, though Waller’s plan does differ from the plan used by Louisiana.
The healthcare issue offers the strongest point of disagreement between Reeves and Waller, along with disagreements about the state’s gas tax. Waller wants to raise it while lowering other taxes. Reeves opposes any gas tax increase.
The substance and the style of this disagreement also provides a flashpoint that illustrates the stories the two men are telling about themselves and each other.
Waller describes himself as a solutions-oriented, pragmatic candidate who wants to fix long festering problems. He describes Reeves as only offering “sound bites” and ignoring longtime problems during his tenure as lieutenant governor.
Reeves offers himself as a proven champion of conservative social and fiscal policies and claims that Waller’s ideas are Democratic ones.
“If you want higher taxes and more Obamacare, Judge Waller may be your candidate,” Reeves said in his closing statement Wednesday night. “But if you want a real conservative leading the party into November general elections, then I’m your man.”
Waller repeatedly sought to emphasize the conservative credentials of the ideas that animated his candidacy.
On healthcare policy, Waller offered a familiar line from his campaign speech and said he only wants to do in Mississippi what now-Vice President Mike Pence did while serving as governor of Indiana.
“I think Mike Pence is a true conservative and I challenge anyone to say otherwise,” Waller said.
Then, Waller compared himself to President Donald Trump and said that attacks against him by Reeves echoes some attacks offered against Trump early in his presidential candidacy.
“He was accused of being a Democrat when he ran for office,” Waller said.