Kyle Green and Robbie Gentry carry a damaged swing set to the road as they volunteer their time to help clean up at Monica Thompson's home in the Pratts community on April 1, 2023.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Deadly storms in the past two weeks have unleashed dozens of tornadoes in the United States, mainly in the South and Midwest, killing at least 63 people and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes.

