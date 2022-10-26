JACKSON • The state’s welfare leader told a group of lawmakers on Tuesday that once Mississippi’s federal COVID-19 relief dollars are spent by September 2024, the number of slots available to give child care to poor children in the state will be reduced by 12,470.
Bob Anderson, the director at the Mississippi Department of Human Services, told members of a Senate committee studying the future of maternal and neonatal health care now that the constitutional right to abortion in Mississippi has been eliminated, lawmakers would have to provide extra funding to the agency to keep serving its current number of children.
Anderson said the agency he leads is exploring ways to attract daycare centers to open in “child care deserts” or areas with few daycare facilities, by giving them “startup grants” to open.
But the director said he’ll still need extra help from the Legislature to fund the voucher program, though he didn’t have a specific price tag on how much funding was needed.
MDHS issued around $126 million in child voucher subsidy payments for Federal Fiscal Year 2022. Of that amount, $42.9 million came from federal relief funds. Chad Algood, the Director of Early Childhood Care and Development at the agency, said that with the federal relief funds, the organization may have to use a wait list.
The dire state of Mississippi’s child care crisis was laid out at the Capitol on Tuesday when nearly all experts who testified agreed that the Magnolia State has a lack of affordable, widespread care for its youngest residents. This often prevents single mothers from taking part in the workforce.
“The No. 1 topic that continually comes up is child care, or lack of available child care,” said Ryan Miller, director of Mississippi’s state’s workforce development agency. “It is a real issue.”
Miller said lawmakers should consider financial incentives for businesses to create child care programs and eliminate policies that prevent single parents from accessing child care. For instance, MDHS could require single mothers to identify a child’s father before they can receive the child care voucher. That would help the state enforce child support payments.
But some lawmakers, including Sen. Nicole Boyd of Oxford, believe the requirement misses the bigger picture of helping mothers enter the workforce by making child care more accessible and ignores a lot of the social realities that single mothers often face.
“The truth is, a lot of women are fearful of the father of their child and may not want to identify him,” Boyd said.
Cathy Grace, the co-director of the Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning at the University of Mississippi, told lawmakers that Miller’s support of removing the paternal requirement was “monumental” and agreed with his proposal.
Grace, who is also a Tupelo resident, estimated that 41% of Mississippi parents enrolled in education training postponed school because of child care issues. She said Mississippi loses around $120 million in tax revenue because of child care issues.
“We're not talking about just poor folks, we're not talking about people trying to game the system,” Grace said. “We're talking about real-life people with real-life babies.”
Anderson’s latest update adds to what was an already bleak outlet on maternal health and child care in Mississippi. The state has some of the worst maternal and neonatal health metrics in the country.
Hospitals are shuttering across the state, House members have declined to give poor mothers access to longer periods of Medicaid coverage and state health officials are predicting that 5,000 more babies will be born in the state.
Boyd, the chair of the study committee, said she and other committee members will study the information that was presented to them and will start crafting legislation to present during the 2023 legislative session that begins early January.
“This is an economic development issue that needs to be addressed,” Boyd said.
This is the second time the Senate Study Committee met, and it currently has not announced future meetings.
