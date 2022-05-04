JACKSON • A draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade sent polarizing shockwaves across Mississippi on Tuesday, setting up the potential for the state to largely ban abortions from happening inside its borders.
Politico on Monday published a draft opinion showing the nation’s highest court is ready to strike down decades of precedent to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade. On Tuesday morning, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft, but stressed that the opinion is not final.
“It was just a draft opinion, but it’s certainly encouraging to see the potential that Roe is going to be overturned and that literally millions and millions of babies can be saved,” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves told the Daily Journal.
The case that could potentially return abortion laws to individual states stems from a bill that Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven, authored in 2018, that banned abortions from taking place after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
“I do believe that it’s just a shame that we have a leak like that in the Supreme Court,” Currie said. “That’s devastating. But it’s good news for the bill. I always thought it was a good common sense bill. I’m proud to see Mississippi is leading.”
If the court eventually issues a final opinion striking down the landmark ruling, then abortion will largely outlawed in the state because of a “trigger law” the state passed in 2007, making most abortions in the state illegal if the Court ever overturns the Roe ruling.
That law would ban the use of the “prescription of any instrument, medicine, drug or any other substance or device to terminate the pregnancy,” but grants exceptions for the preservation of the life of the mother and for rape – but only if a pregnant person has filed a formal rape charge with a law enforcement agency.
If someone is convicted of performing an illegal abortion, they would be guilty of a felony and sentenced to no more than 10 years in jail.
Derrick Simmons, the Democratic leader in the state Senate, said he hopes whenever the Legislature reconvenes that lawmakers would decide to leave abortion decisions up to mothers and their physicians.
“These are very personal decisions,” Simmons said of abortion.
But the chances of the GOP-dominated Mississippi Legislature passing legislation that would allow pregnant people to seek an abortion are slim.
The leaders of the state’s two legislative chambers on Tuesday said that they support efforts to overturn the Roe decision, but condemned the opinion getting leaked.
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said in a statement that he is personally and religiously pro-life, and he’s hopeful Mississippi will prevail at the Court.
“This important constitutional decision to restore our state’s rights, however, must not be tainted by unethical and criminal leaks,” Hosemann said. “Any effort to use political pressure to thwart the judicial branch of our government is unacceptable and dangerous.”
Similarly, House speaker Philip Gunn defended the law currently being challenged at the Court.
“While I condemn the leak, I pray the Supreme Court will stand up for the sanctity of life and overturn Roe,” Gunn said.
The vote configuration among the nine justices can change between opinion drafts. The court is expected to release the final opinion later this summer.