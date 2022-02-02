JACKSON • Some senators want new management of Mississippi’s state parks – but there's not yet any consensus around who that might be.
The Senate Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee, led by Sen. Neil Whaley, R-Potts Camp, has passed three different pieces of legislation that would transfer the management of state parks system out from under the main umbrella of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
“There’s no denying that our parks are in a dilapidated shape,” said Whaley, who authored the three bills. “This is a way for us to improve them. One of my main priorities for this committee to look at is improving our state parks.”
One proposal put forward is to create a new state parks division within the MDWFP and allow that division to oversee the state parks system. Under this proposal, the state parks division would have its own director to be appointed by the governor.
Another option is to transfer state parks to the tourism division currently housed in the Mississippi Development Authority, the state’s economic development agency.
The third proposal is to house the state parks in the Mississippi Department of Tourism, which does not yet exist. A Senate committee last week passed legislation to create the new department.
Whaley said he favors creating a new state parks division at MDWFP and letting it take over the parks operations. But he put three different options forward to give lawmakers different options to consider as the legislative session continues forward.
The bottom line: some senators want to remove the state parks system out from under the main auspices of the MDWFP and allow a new division or agency to focus on manning the facilities.
“State parks are more unique than the other responsibilities of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks,” said Republican Sen. Daniel Sparks of Belmont, who sits on the committee. "Managing a state parks is different from harvesting game and hunting and fishing.”
Sen. Kathy Chism, R-New Albany, voted against moving the state parks system over to the Department of Tourism or the tourism division under the Mississippi Development Authority.
After the meeting, Chism declined to comment to the Daily Journal on why she opposed the legislation, saying she had another meeting to attend.
The possible transfer comes at a time when the wildlife, fisheries and parks agency is also undergoing a leadership change. Sam Polles announced on Tuesday that he is retiring as director of the agency after serving for nearly 30 years.
Lynn Posey, the deputy director of the MDWFP, told the Daily Journal that he would prefer the agency continue to oversee the state parks system in some capacity, but he would comply with whatever the Legislature wishes.
“They’ll make the policy, and we’ll follow,” Posey said of the Legislature.
The decision about what agency will manage the parks system comes at a pivotal time when Mississippi senators are also proposing to give the state agency roughly $55.5 million to rehab the state parks system.
The wildlife department is also in the process of privatizing the day-to-day management of four state parks in north Mississippi.