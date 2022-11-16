JACKSON — Both of Mississippi’s U.S. senators on Wednesday night voted against a key move to advance legislation that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages.
Twelve Republicans voted with Senate Democrats to move forward on the legislation, putting the total vote at 62 senators in favor and 37 against. A final vote could come as soon as this week or later this month.
Wicker, R-Tupelo, said in a statement that he opposes legislation that would codify same-sex marriage into federal law over concerns that the bill would erode First Amendment rights of people whose religious beliefs define marriage between a man and a woman.
“I have always believed that marriage should be between a man and a woman, and I have grave concerns this legislation does not sufficiently protect the First Amendment rights of Americans who have a sincere religious objection to same-sex marriage,” Wicker said. “For these reasons, I cannot in good conscience vote to support this legislation.”
Hyde-Smith, R-Brookhaven, in a similar statement said she also believes the legislation would infringe on religious liberties of people who believe in the traditional definition of marriage.
“The measure presented to the Senate does not sufficiently protect the religious liberties and First Amendment rights of individuals, businesses, and religious-oriented schools and organizations that believe in the traditional definition of marriage,” Hyde-Smith said.
Senate Democrats are quickly moving to pass the bill while the party still controls the House. Republicans are on the verge of winning the House majority and would be unlikely to take up the issue next year.
The bill has gained steady momentum since a June Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the federal right to an abortion. An opinion at that time from Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that an earlier high court decision protecting same-sex marriage could also come under threat.
The legislation would repeal the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act and require states to recognize any marriage that was legal where it was performed. The new Respect for Marriage Act would also protect interracial marriages by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”
Support for same-sex marriage has grown — particularly among Republicans — in the years following the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized gay marriage nationwide. Recent polling has found more than two-thirds of the public supports same-sex unions.
Still, many Republicans in Congress have been reluctant to support legislation protecting same-sex marriage, claiming to the law to be unnecessary while the marriages are still protected by the courts.
Democrats delayed consideration of the current legislation until after the midterm elections, hoping that would relieve political pressure on some GOP senators who might be wavering.
A proposed amendment to the bill, negotiated by supporters to bring more Republicans on board, would clarify that it does not affect rights of private individuals or businesses that are already enshrined in law. Another tweak would make clear that a marriage is between two people, an effort to ward off some far-right criticism that the legislation could endorse polygamy.
The legislation passed the House in a July vote with the support of 47 Republicans — a larger-than-expected number.
Mississippi’s three Republican House members - Trent Kelly, Michael Guest and Steven Palazzo - opposed the bill. Mississippi’s only Democrat in Congress, Bennie Thompson, supported it.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.