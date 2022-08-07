Roger Wicker Cindy Hyde-Smith

File photos of Republican U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith.

 file

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi over the weekend stuck with their Republican colleagues to oppose sweeping legislation to combat climate change, lower health-care costs, raise taxes on some corporations and reduce the federal deficit.

