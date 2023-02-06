Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., shown in this May 26, 2021, file photo, alongside Democratic Sen. Alex Padillia of California has introduced a bill that would provide small businesses with grant dollars to spur growth.
FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Kelly is one of three Republican members of Mississippi’s congressional delegation. Mississippi legislators will have to draw new boundaries for the state’s four U.S. House districts to reflect population changes revealed by the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau released some information in April 2021, and is scheduled to send more detailed information to states in September. (Al Drago/Pool via AP, File)
J. Scott Applewhite | AP
JACKSON — Two Lee County officials who represent Mississippi in Washington have received top committee assignments related to military affairs, ensuring the Magnolia State has a large influence over military projects.
Republican colleagues last week chose U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker as the ranking member for the Senate Armed Services Committee, making the Tupelo Republican the highest GOP member on the committee with jurisdiction over military affairs.
After former U.S. Sen. Jim Inhoffe, a Republican from Oklahoma, retired from the Senate earlier this year, Wicker had a clear path to becoming the ranking member on the committee.
Wicker in a statement said he intended to follow the footsteps of Inhofe’s leadership on the committee. He called the former senator "a relentless champion of peace through strength."
“Mississippi and its thousands of veterans, civilian personnel, and active duty troops have a vital role to play in ensuring our country remains the strongest in the world,” Wicker said. “I look forward to representing our great state in this position of national significance.”
In the House, Republican leadership named U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, a Republican from Saltillo, as the subcommittee chairman of the Seapower and Projection Forces on the House Armed Services Committee, which has oversight over Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force programs.
"I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure our warfighters have the tools they need to defend America,” Kelly said. “As Chairman, I will have the opportunity to serve our Nation and the State of Mississippi during a time of unprecedented threats.”
Outside of Northeast Mississippi, U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, a Republican who represents parts of central and eastern Mississippi, will lead the House Ethics Committee.
The House Ethics Committee is unusual because it is made up of 10 members — five of each party. The political party with majority control of the House gets to name its chair.
U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the state’s lone Democrat in Washington, will continue to be the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee.
First-term U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell, who represents south Mississippi, will serve on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, continuing a long tradition of Mississippi officials having a presence on the committee responsible for spending bills.
