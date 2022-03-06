JACKSON • House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, flirted with the idea of not appropriating federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars until the entire Mississippi Legislature passes a bill eliminating the income tax, escalating an already tense relationship with the Senate.
The two-term speaker went on radio network SuperTalk Mississippi earlier this week to say that Gov. Tate Reeves should call a special session for lawmakers to do away with the income tax if the Senate fails to do so within the next few weeks.
“I believe that the time is now,” Gunn said about the income tax. “If we can’t get it done between now and the next two weeks, then we would hope that the governor would call a special session on income tax elimination before we spend a dime of ARPA money or capital expense money or anything else. I think it’s that important.”
Gunn later told the Daily Journal on Friday that he is not necessarily wanting to hold the ARPA money hostage over tax cuts, but was rather pointing out what he views as inconsistent ideology coming from the 52-member Senate.
“We are continuing to negotiate and talk,” Gunn said. “Their position seems to be inconsistent.”
The basis for the speaker’s harsh words hinges on an analysis that State Economist Corey Miller issued in mid-February that found if the House’s tax cut plan became law, private employment would increase, and the state would experience a decrease in net revenue.
Gunn and other House leaders have questioned the accuracy of the report, while Senate leaders have largely used it to justify that now isn’t the time for the state to implement large tax cuts.
“If they (the Senate) honestly believe there’s this revenue cliff out there, then we need to be conservative and save for what they believe is coming,” Gunn said. “It’s just inconsistent for them to on one hand claim there’s a budget shortfall and then on the other say let’s spend, spend, spend.
The Senate passed a tax cut plan that’s more modest than the House plan. The Senate plan would phase out the 4% income tax bracket, reduce grocery taxes and do away with state fees on car gags.
The Senate also wants to spend $300 million of the state’s capital expense fund to repair roads and bridges around the state and spent the ARPA dollars on water and sewer infrastructure projects, as well as some state agencies that have long-documented problems.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, the leader of the Senate, has not directly responded to Gunn’s comments about the ARPA money, but has stressed the need for getting the money out to different groups quickly.
“We will likely never see this kind of influx of federal dollars again,” Hosemann said in a recent statement. “It is imperative the Legislature allocate the funds in an orderly and expeditious manner so grantees have the time to plan to use the funds in ways which have generational impact.”
The lieutenant governor also took veiled shots at the House tax plan at Mississippi Economic Council event on Thursday.
“Our plan didn’t come from some out-of-state organization. It came from Mississippians,” Hosemann said, which is a jab at the organizations and people such as the Tax Foundation and Grover Norquist who have endorsed the House plan.
Whatever decision Senate leaders make about tax cuts will largely come down to the Senate Finance Committee, led by Sen. Josh Harkins, R-Flowood.
Harkins on Thursday was noncommittal on where the committee stands on the House income tax plan and said he had not heard Gunn’s comments on SuperTalk about taxes and ARPA money.
“We’re continuing to look at their plan and work through it,” Harkins said.
A key figure that has largely been absent from recent debates on income tax plans is the governor, who has previously argued against raising other types of taxes to eliminate the income tax.
But Reeves has largely stayed above the fray this session and has complimented both the House and Senate tax cut plans, a rare sign from the first-term governor.
“I’m 110% supportive of eliminating the income tax,” Reeves said, but he declined to say which legislative plan he liked more.
If Gunn decides to follow through with the idea of not doling out APRA money until the tax cut issue is settled, it could potentially cause counties and cities to wait even longer on deciding how to spend the federal dollars they directly received.
Members of Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan’s administration during a work session last week said they intend to use some of the $9.4 million in ARPA funds they received to fund drainage repair projects across the city.
But Tupelo officials also say they would like to see the state provide additional stimulus dollars they received as matching funds for local projects.
ARPA funds must be appropriated by the state by the end of 2024 and fully spent by the end 2026.
Caleb McCluskey contributed to this report.