JACKSON • William Forrest Winter, the 58th governor of Mississippi who led sweeping reforms to the state’s public education system, championed racial reconciliation and earned a litany of accolades after he left public office, died on Friday evening. He was 97 years old.
Winter is perhaps best known for the landmark 1982 Education Reform Act his administration fought fiercely to get through the state Legislature that established public kindergarten in the state, and a compulsory education attendance law and injected more funds into education.
“The road out of the poor house, runs past the school house,” Winter often famously said.
Although the former governor was known for continuing to work at his law office well into his 90s, he fell at his home in 2017, which led to a decline in his health.
Winter, a Democrat, was a transformational figure in state politics as he served as governor from 1980 to 1984, capping nearly a long span of his life dedicated to public service. Additionally, he served as a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives, the state tax collector, the state treasurer, and the lieutenant governor.
The former governor is also known for his long commitment to promoting racial reconciliation and working to distance the state from racist symbols and vestiges of the old South that stoked division among many in the state.
“We’re all part of the same race — the human race,” Winter would often say.
Winter served in the 1990s as co-chairman of a national commission on racial reconciliation created by President Bill Clinton. The commission toured various parts of the country, conducting forums on race.
One of the events the commission held was at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. The event was so well-attended and successful that the William Winter Center for Racial Reconciliation was born out of the event to permanently champion racial reconciliation in the state.
Although a native of Grenada, Winter had strong connections to Tupelo and was close friends with Jack Reed Sr., a Tupelo entrepreneur who was also an advocate of racial justice and public education.
“Gov. Winter enjoyed life, and he really was indefinable in his persistence to keep speaking out and keep working for things that were right for everybody,” said Jack Reed Jr., owner of Reed's department store in Tupelo.
Reed said that Winter and his late father capture the essence of “the greatest generation” to live and initially became friends after returning to Mississippi after serving during World War II.
Reed, the former mayor of Tupelo said that both he and his father believed that one of the greatest things someone could do was to serve your country as a citizen after serving as a soldier.
Reed recalled that the last time he spoke to the former governor was after the Mississippi Legislature voted to retire the state’s flag that featured a Confederate battle emblem and replace it with another flag.
Reed said even though the former governor was elated that he lived to see the state do away with the flag, he still believed there was more progress to be made in the state.
“He told me, ‘Jack, we’ve still got so much work left to do,’” Reed recalled.
Winter is survived by his wife, Elise Varner Winter, and three children.