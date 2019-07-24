TUPELO • Velesha Williams is a newcomer to state politics, but she wants to perform an upset in the Democratic gubernatorial primary with a message of redirecting state funds toward repairing infrastructure and improving the state’s education and healthcare systems.
Williams, a former officer in the U.S. Army and a former public school educator, said she was enjoying retirement, but felt led to run for governor after feeling God tell her to run for the highest position in state politics.
The core message Williams is promoting is improving the lives of all Mississippians and bringing the state up from its last place rankings in education and healthcare.
“We have been at the bottom or near the bottom for decades,” she said. “In my book, that’s a definition of failed leadership, and we can do better. And I tell folks, regardless of your political affiliation, I believe you can agree that Mississippi can do better. We must do better.”
Regarding public education, Williams said the state must provide adequate resources to the state’s education system, and she would first advocate for the state legislature to fully fund the Mississippi Adequate Education Plan, the state’s current formula for funding public education.
Critics of the MAEP say the formula is not equitable and it’s nearly impossible to fund the program with the state’s current budget. Proponents argue the formula could work if the legislature fully funded the formula. MAEP has only been fully funded twice since 1997.
The Mississippi House of Representatives passed a bill to rewrite the funding formula in the 2018 legislative session, but the bill failed in the Senate. Neither legislative house attempted to rewrite the funding formula in the past legislative session.
“You can go to one community and you have children who don’t even have textbooks that they need,” she said. “Some have books that are outdated, missing pages or those kinds of issues.”
Williams also criticized the state’s education department by saying the department’s top education official, Carey Wright, shouldn’t be making more than $300,000 when the state is ranked at the bottom in education.
“When I talk about the management of our resources and our funding, we have to look at where the money is stopping, who’s getting it, how much they get, and making sure it filters down to our teachers and our students,” she said.
Williams said the state should stop giving students a one-track path for success and expand vocational training in public schools to prepare them for the workforce.
“Vocational programs are such a viable option for many folks because when we think about where the funding is or the good salaries are, it’s in vocational skills,” Williams said.
On healthcare, Williams said the state must expand federal Medicaid options as much as possible to ensure that every Mississippian has access to affordable healthcare. She said the state is “leaving billions of dollars on the table” by not expanding this coverage option.
“There is nothing in my mind at this present time that would be acceptable for Mississippi not getting help from the federal government,” she said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 12% of Mississippi citizens were without health insurance in 2017.
Williams agreed the state’s infrastructure should be improved and said she would consider all options for ensuring there is a stream of revenue redirected to the state’s department of transportation.
“I think the gasoline tax is something worth putting on the table,” she said. “I think tolls are something worth putting on a table, and let’s look at it.”
Williams will face off against a number of candidates, including Attorney General Jim Hood and Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith in the Democratic primary on Aug. 6. The winner of the primary will go on to face the winner of the Republican primary on Nov. 5 in the general election.
The Daily Journal has invited all major candidates for governor to sit down with the newspaper’s editorial board to discuss their candidacy.