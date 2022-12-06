JACKSON — With over $1 billion in unallocated funds on the table, all of Mississippi’s legislative leaders want to give more money to taxpayers next year, but that’s about the only thing they can agree on.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, told reporters on Tuesday that he wants to make another push to either trim the state income tax rate or outright abolish it because of the budget surplus.
“Only two things are going to happen to that $1 billion,” Gunn said. “It’s either going to get spent and government’s going to get bigger, or we can give it back to the people.”
The reason lawmakers continue to clash over giving more money to citizens is because the state’s coffers are full of unprecedented revenue, partly because of the influx of federal pandemic relief funds to the state.
The Joint Legislative Budget Committee on Tuesday voted to set aside around $1 billion in recurring, unallocated revenue.
The committee previously voted to predict that the state will collect around $7.5 billion in revenue next year, and the Legislative Budget Office recommended lawmakers spend around $6.3 billion of that money.
While Gunn is pushing for more income tax cuts, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, the Republican leader of the Senate, wants to give citizens a one-time tax rebate. Gov. Tate Reeves in his budget recommendations also advocated for abolishing the income tax.
But the Magnolia State has a laundry list of far-reaching problems.
Two state agencies are battling lawsuits, the Department of Justice concluded state-run prisons are unsafe, the capital city’s water infrastructure is aging and rural hospitals around the state are shuttering.
Gunn’s top lieutenant and the front runner to succeed him after he leaves the Legislature next year — Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White — had a more muted opinion of trimming taxes even further, telling reporters the compromise the two legislative chambers reached last year was a good first step at cutting taxes.
“We probably have got some things we should try to fix while we’ve got a surplus before we urge our Senate colleagues to take that next step,” White said. “Now, if we could see through all of that this session, I’d be for it. But y’all know we’ve got some big issues.”
The Legislature during its last session passed a bill that will immediately eliminate the state's bottom 4% income tax bracket next year, which would cost the state around $185 million.
During the second year of the tax plan’s implementation, the top 5% tax rate will be reduced to 4.7%. In the third year, that same rate would drop to 4.4%, and after the fourth year, that rate would go to 4%.
Mississippi has a gradual income tax system. The state has a 4% tax on $5,000.01 to $10,000 and a top 5% tax rate on all taxable income over $10,000.
Once the cuts are fully implemented, it would eventually leave a flat 4% rate for all earned income over $10,000.
Senate leaders favor tax rebate
Some of the Senate’s top leaders believe giving citizens a one-time rebate check to taxpayers is more prudent way to return tax dollars, instead of trimming tax brackets further.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Briggs Hopson, R-Vicksburg, said his primary focus is making sure the sweeping tax cuts the Legislature passed earlier this year get implemented before slashing the state's revenue collections.
“If we have excess revenues, and it appears that we will this year, we’re looking at some short-term measures to put money back into taxpayer’s pockets to help them with the high cost of goods, inflation and things that are affecting them in this upcoming year,” Hopson said.
Hosemann has not specified how much of a rebate citizens would receive under his proposal, but Hopson and Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins, R-Flowood, said they are beginning discuss details.
The Senate's plan will face a tough roadblock in the House. Gunn told reporters that he would not support a rebate because citizens want “a continuous stream of revenue back into their pockets.”
The 2023 legislative session begins on Jan. 3.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.