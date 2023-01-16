JACKSON — Ahead of a possible second gubernatorial campaign, Bill Waller Jr. is deploying a much more aggressive approach and strongly criticizing incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves.
A former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, Waller told the Daily Journal in a Saturday afternoon interview that he is still considering a challenge to Reeves in the Republican primary.
"The last four years, I think, have been bad for the state, and the governor has not improved our position so far as stopping the brain drain or improving the economy or stabilizing and improving health care that continues to deteriorate,” Waller said.
If the former judge filed paperwork to enter the race, he said he would again advocate for the expansion of Medicaid to the working poor, highlight that rural hospitals are shuttering around the state and discuss ways to stop young Mississippians from leaving the Magnolia State.
But he also would put the ever-growing welfare scandal squarely in his crosshairs.
“I think corruption has surfaced as perhaps the main issue,” Waller said. “You’ve got millions of dollars from the Department of Health and Human Services that were supposed to go to families stricken with poverty but instead have gone to cronies of Tate Reeves.”
Reeves has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the scandal.
Cory Custer, the deputy chief of staff for Reeves, said in a statement that trying to link the governor to the scandal is akin to linking “Henry Ford with carjackings.”
“His administration stopped the misspending, cleaned up the department, and has aggressively pursued legal action to recover misspent funds,” Custer said. “Any other narrative is self-serving fiction from the defendants in the legal action and political actors.”
Lawmakers at the Capitol last week wondered if Waller, the son of a former governor, would bow out of the governor’s race altogether now that Brandon Presley, a Democratic utility regulator from north Mississippi, has entered the race.
In a video announcing his campaign, Presley also attacked Reeves over the welfare scandal and in recent Twitter posts has made it clear Medicaid expansion will be a key element of his policy platform.
But Waller said Presley’s entrance in the race hasn’t altered his own decision about challenging Reeves, and he believed more candidates would eventually enter the race.
“I welcome the entry of Brandon Presley because we need people who are going to elevate serious issues in this election,” Waller said.
If Waller, an Oxford resident, entered the governor’s race, it would create a rematch of the 2019 Republican gubernatorial primary and force Reeves to burn through campaign cash to fend off an attack from within his own political party.
In the 2019 Republican primary, Reeves faced two opponents, including Waller. He then advanced to a runoff with Waller.
In the first round of voting, Reeves captured the most votes in Lee County. Once the race narrowed, Waller captured over 400 more votes than Reeves in Lee County, according to election results filed with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
Waller said he is meeting with campaign advisors and family members to discuss a potential run, which he’s been contemplating for several weeks. But the clock is ticking for Waller. He only has until the end of the month before the qualifying period to run for statewide offices closes.
More importantly, he only has roughly seven months to hire campaign staff, raise money and build a campaign infrastructure large enough to oust Reeves from office – a daunting task.
Reeves has millions of dollars in his campaign account, he has appeared on statewide ballots for the past 20 years and has an existing base of supporters.
The very fact that Reeves has such a large campaign warchest is another reason Waller wants to enter the race. The former judge said he believes Reeves is trying to “perpetuate a monarchy” to scare away challengers, something he said “frustrates fair and open elections.”
“He's the governor, and he's got state bodyguards,” Waller said. “And he's traveling around the state in a state-owned vehicle. I wish he would travel around the state solving some of our health care issues instead of raising money."
If the former judge ran again, Waller said he knows what to expect during a statewide election and would try to use his existing supporter base to raise more campaign funds and build a broader coalition.
“The big difference is I’ve already run a statewide race,” Waller said. “I’ve got supporters from all over the state that are now calling me.”
