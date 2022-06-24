JACKSON • Abortion will largely become nonexistent in Mississippi over the next few weeks.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned decades of precedent and determined that citizens do not have the constitutional right to an abortion. Now, Mississippi’s “trigger law” outlawing abortion will soon become law.
»LIVE COVERAGE: Updates on the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
The 2007 law only allows physicians to conduct abortions when a mother’s life is at stake or when the pregnancy resulted from a rape that has been reported to law enforcement. The law does not allow for an exception for incest.
If someone is convicted of performing an illegal abortion, they would be guilty of a felony and sentenced to no more than 10 years in jail.
Mississippians, in the interim, can still seek a legal abortion. The trigger law will go into effect 10 days after Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch issues an opinion that Roe has been overturned.
Fitch, a Republican, had not not yet issued the opinion as of Friday morning. But she has long supported the effort to overturn the landmark Roe decision, so the opinion would likely be issued soon.
Michelle Williams, chief of staff to Fitch, told the Daily Journal that Fitch and the AG's office intend to give the recently released Dobbs opinion and the 2007 trigger law the "thoughtful attention they deserve."
Vara Lyons, an attorney who handles reproductive health policy at the Mississippi branch of the ACLU, told the Daily Journal that the opinion will not stop Mississippians from getting an abortion — it just means mothers who seek an abortion will travel farther to obtain one.
“But even if you can travel, it's going to be difficult to get an appointment within a pre-viability timeline,” Lyons said.
The 2007 law broadly defines abortion as “the use or prescription of any instrument, medicine, drug or any other substance or device to terminate the pregnancy of a woman known to be pregnant.”
Some state leaders have interpreted the broad definition to mean that abortion medication, such as pills that can be delivered by mail, would be illegal in Mississippi.
But Lyons said that would open up several complicated legal questions and likely result in dozens of legal challenges.
Mississippi already trails the national average in maternal and infant mortality rates. Since abortion will be outlawed in the state, it will likely lead to an increase in the state’s birth rate, particularly among people at lower socioeconomic levels.
Mississippi lawmakers this past year declined to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage to the state’s poorest mothers.