Shuwaski Young addresses the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023.

 Rogelio V. Solis

JACKSON - Mississippi Democrats will announce a new secretary of state candidate this week after nominee Shuwaski Young announced his withdrawal for health reasons Sunday, the state chair told the Daily Journal Monday. The replacement will face Republican incumbent Michael Watson in the Nov. 7 general election.

