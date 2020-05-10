Mississippi experienced a dramatic drop in new COVID-19 cases, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.
The MSDH identified 123 new cases just two days after posting a single-day record of 403. The statewide total of cases now stands at 9,501.
Nine COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday, including one in Monroe County. The death is Monroe's 21st, with all but two occurring to residents in long-term care facilities.
Seven new cases were reported in Northeast Mississippi counties: Three in Oktibbeha, two in Union and one in both Clay and Prentiss.
Hinds County leads the state with 670 cases and Lauderdale County leads in deaths with 49.
Northeast Mississippi case counts:
Alcorn - 10
Benton - 13
Calhoun - 57
Chickasaw - 92
Clay - 66
Itawamba - 68
Lafayette - 98
Lee - 77
Marshall - 55
Monroe - 199
Oktibbeha - 89
Pontotoc - 24
Prentiss - 36
Tippah - 65
Tishomingo - 10
Union - 47