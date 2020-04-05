The Mississippi State Department of Health reported an additional 183 presumptive cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths Sunday morning.
The new figures bring the state’s total count of known cases to 1,638 with 43 deaths.
Tippah County continues to lead Northeast Mississippi with 35 known cases, including four new cases Sunday, and three deaths. Three more cases were reported in Oktibbeha, two in Lee and one in both Lafayette and Monroe.
The eight deaths occurred in Jackson and Leflore counties, two apiece, and Bolivar, Choctaw, Forrest and Lauderdale counties, one apiece. The eight who died were age 50 or older, according to the MSDH.
Hinds has the most presumptive cases with 154 and DeSoto is second with 132. Both counties added 14 new cases Sunday while Yazoo County has 12 additional cases and Bolivar County 11.
Reported outbreaks at long-term care facilities rose by five Sunday, putting the state's total at 35. One of the new cases occurred in Marshall County.
Other long-term care facility outbreaks in the region have occurred in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss and Union counties.
Long-term care facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. The MSDH said one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak.
Stone County reported its first COVID-19 case Sunday, leaving Issaquena, Jefferson Davis and Greene as the only counties in the state without cases.