With 550 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths linked to the disease reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health, the state continues to experience elevated transmission of the novel coronavirus.
State officials remain alarmed by the trends.
“Coronavirus numbers improved slightly from yesterday, but they are not back under control,” said Gov. Tate Reeves in a statement on Twitter. “We are still at risk of overwhelming our hospital system if trends continue.”
The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases now stands at 25,066 with 1,022 deaths attributed to the disease.
On Tuesday, the Health Department reported 611 cases, which was then the record-high single-day total at the time. On Wednesday, the Health Department reported 526 new cases. On Thursday, the Health Department reported 1,092 new cases.
As of Friday, North Mississippi Health Services reported 42 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
In Northeast Mississippi, the following counties reported new cases: Alcorn, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
Alcorn 51
Benton 24
Calhoun 108
Chickasaw 227
Clay 233
Itawamba 113
Lafayette 310
Lee 437
Marshall 164
Monroe 334
Oktibbeha 457
Pontotoc 189
Prentiss 90
Tippah 116
Tishomingo 60
Union 157