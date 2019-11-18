TUPELO - A Monroe County man charged with murder for a fatal shooting in Verona will await the grand jury indictment and possible trial in a state prison.
After three days on the run and four days in the Lee County Jail, Charles Anthony Brandon's future will be spent inside a state prison cell. The Mississippi Department of Corrections started the process Monday to revoke the probation of Brandon, 29, of 711 West Vine St., Aberdeen.
Brandon was transferred out of the Lee County Jail at 10:47 a.m. Nov. 18 and transported to the Monroe County Detention Center in Aberdeen. He was booked into that facility on a violation of probation charge. The state will now petition the Monroe County Circuit Court to revoke Brandon's probation. He will then head to a state prison to serve out any suspended sentences hanging over his head.
Verona police were called to 135 Eighth St., near the intersection with Johnson Street, around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Inside the basement apartment just four blocks from the police station, officers found Walter Gillespie, 50, of Verona, with a single gunshot wound to the head.
"He was alive, but he died a few minutes after we got there," said Interim Verona Police Chief Johnny Patterson.
The chief called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to help at the crime scene and with the investigation. The investigation quickly identified Brandon as a person of interest, but it took a while to locate him and take him into custody.
"MBI has been a big help for us," Patterson said. "They called in the U.S. Marshals and once they got involved, they had him within two days."
While Brandon had an Aberdeen address, he had been staying in Verona for a while. He was captured without incident by marshals in a Verona trailer park Nov. 14 and booked into the Lee County Jail at 8:30 p.m., charged with murder.
Brandon was taken before Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins the following day for his initial appearance. Patterson said Brandon had a lengthy criminal history, mostly on the south end of the state. He served prison time for the burglary of a dwelling.
The judge set bond at $1 million but the MDOC hold takes precedence.
Patterson plans to present the case to the Lee County Grand Jury in January.