IUKA - Authorities looking into thefts in the Pickwick Pines Resort area have charged a Tishomingo man with grand larceny.
Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said deputies took a report on a stolen 2020 Forest River Camper on Jan. 16. Security at the resort said some people entered the property, went to a staging area and stole one of the campers. Security cameras showed the suspects and their vehicle.
The suspects were located in Alcorn County a few nights later, arrested and taken to the Tishomingo County Jail. The suspects divulged the location of the camper, which was recovered in Benton County
Joshua Neil Malone, 39, of County Road 87, Tishomingo, was charged with grand larceny. He is being held on a $10,000 bond. Since he was on probation at the time, the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.