BOONEVILLE - A Prentiss County man is facing multiple felony charges after leading deputies on a chase through two counties.
Baldwyn police received a report Nov. 26 that a Chevrolet Impala was reported stolen from the parking lot of a gas station inside the city limits. Soon after, Prentiss County deputies located the vehicle just outside the city limits of Baldwyn. After a pursuit that lead through Baldwyn, Wheeler and Pratts, the stolen vehicle crashed into a barbed wire fence just inside Lee County.
Curtis Ballard Jr., 49, of Booneville, was arrested and charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and felony eluding. Bond was set at $75,000. He was also under supervision by MDOC.
Earlier in November, Ballard was accused of stealing a 1998 Chevy truck and assorted tools from a Prentiss County Road 7131 residence. About a week later, Baldwyn police recovered the truck.
After Ballard's arrest, the investigation led to the recovery of all the stolen tools inside a Lee County residence.
In addition to the Baldwyn and Prentiss County charges, Ballard also had active warrants from Tippah County.