OXFORD - A car burglary in which a firearm was stolen led to the arrest of three men.
The victim told police on May 9 that someone broke into their car on Old Taylor Road and stole a gun. Within two days, security camera footage from the area allowed investigators to identify two suspects as Tony Joyer, 27, of Oxford, and Eric Straussberger, 32, of Camdenton, Missouri. Both men were seen on the afternoon of May 11 and taken into custody.
Investigators determined that the gun went to Demetrious Bogard, 27, of Oxford. The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit along with Oxford police located Bogard at an Oxford motel. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.
Joyer was charged with auto burglary and possession of a stolen firearm. His bond was set at $5,000. Straussberger was charged with auto burglary and his bond was set at $2,500. Bogard was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and an unrelated narcotics felony. His bond was set at $15,000. The Mississippi Department of Corrections also placed a hold on Bogard.