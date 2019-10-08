OXFORD - A routine traffic stop of a car with no tag landed the driver in jail when it turned out the car was stolen.
An officer stopped a car on westbound US 278 near Chucky Mullins Drive around 7 p.m. Oct. 5. During the roadside investigation, the officer found out the car was reported stolen from Arlington, Texas.
Contessa Johnson, 35, of Euless, Texas was charged with possession of stolen property, driving under the influence-first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and given a bond of $10,000.