HOLLY SPRINGS • A north Holly Springs convenience store employee has been arrested and charged with embezzlement.
Holly Springs police were called to the Circle K store on Highway 7 North on Nov. 18. The store's general manager told police that one employee had been taking money from the store during her shift. The manager provided evidence that lead to an arrest. The amount of money allegedly stolen was not released.
Jannary McLelland, 26, of Potts Camp, was charged with embezzlement. She was carried to the Marshall County Jail and held on a $25,000 bond.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime, is asked to call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122.