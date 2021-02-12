A winter storm system is bringing more wintry mix weather to the area over the weekend into next week.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis, there is a chance for some light freezing rain overnight Friday into Saturday over portions of Northeast Mississippi.
The NWS said more winter weather is expected on Sunday night into Monday. Areas in Northeast Mississippi could experience a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
Did you get enough winter weather overnight? If you didn't you are in luck. If you did, unfortunately another round of winter weather is coming on Sunday night into Monday. There will be a winter mix and it is a little earlier for amounts. #tnwx #mowx #mswx #arwx pic.twitter.com/X2GC7UZNeC— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 11, 2021
Wind chills for Sunday and Monday are forecast to fall below zero areas north of Interstate 40 near Memphis.
Wind chills in portions of north Mississippi could fall into the single digits.
Another round of winter weather is possible on next Wednesday and Thursday.