Coldest Wind Chill Temperature

Wind chills are expected to fall into the single digits for some northeast Mississippi areas. Wind chills for Sunday and Monday are forecast to fall below zero in areas north of I-40 near Memphis.

A winter storm system is bringing more wintry mix weather to the area over the weekend into next week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis, there is a chance for some light freezing rain overnight Friday into Saturday over portions of Northeast Mississippi.

The NWS said more winter weather is expected on Sunday night into Monday. Areas in Northeast Mississippi could experience a mix of sleet and freezing rain.

Wind chills in portions of north Mississippi could fall into the single digits.

Another round of winter weather is possible on next Wednesday and Thursday.

