TUPELO • Northeast Mississippi was drenched by strong thunderstorms Easter Sunday, but it avoided any tornadoes.
The nearest tornado sightings were reported in Noxubee County as part of a mid-afternoon storm that also set off tornado warnings in Oktibbeha and Lowndes counties. The National Weather Service said there were reports of mobile homes flipped, semi trucks rolled over and power lines down north of Macon on U.S. 45
Thunderstorm warnings and advisories were issued in Northeast Mississippi throughout the day. Among the counties affected were Lee, Clay, Chickasaw, Monroe, Prentiss and Tishomingo. Scattered power outages and downed trees were reported. The NWS reported a porch was damaged and a metal roof was pulled off of a garage in Prentiss County.
An inch of rain fell at Tupelo Regional Airport between noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the NWS. A flood warning was issued for the Tombigbee and Buttahatachee rivers and Tupelo’s Town Creek until this evening.
The South was put on alert for an outbreak of tornadoes and other damaging weather beginning on Easter.
The NWS reported 13 radar-confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi and Louisiana on Sunday, including one that caused significant damage in Monroe, Louisiana. The storm crossed into Mississippi at Issaquena County and moved toward the northeast, causing several tornado warnings before it went into Alabama.
A separate tornado in south Mississippi late Sunday caused damage to homes in Wathall and Covington counties.