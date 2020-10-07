HOLLY SPRINGS – Police have arrested a restaurant employee who initially said she had been robbed of the day’s receipts.
Instead, the woman is now charged with embezzlement and could face additional charges.
Holly Springs police were called to Subway store on Whaley Drive Sept. 22 to take a report of a robbery. The restaurant owner said the employee was taking the deposit to the bank when she was robbed.
The victim, Cindy Milliander, 57, of Holly Springs, said she was robbed of $8,161 while taking the money to the bank. During the course of investigation, detectives determined that Milliander was not robbed but in had taken the money herself.
She was arrested Oct. 5, by the Holly Springs Police Department, charged with embezzlement and booked into the Marshall County Jail. Following her initial appearance, she was released from jail on bond Oct. 6 around 4:30 p.m.