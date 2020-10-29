ABERDEEN • A man fleeing a Monroe County roadblock early Sunday morning led authorities on a high speed chase that ended with a fatal crash on Highway 45.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department set up a safety checkpoint early Sunday morning, Oct. 25, on Highway 45 in the northbound lanes of the bridge over the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.
Around 12:45 a.m., a vehicle came over the bridge and swerved across the median and into oncoming lanes to avoid the officers. The vehicle continued north in the southbound lanes, heading toward Aberdeen at a high rate of speed. Law enforcement immediately gave chase.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the vehicle went through all of the Aberdeen intersections along Highway 45 in the wrong lane, forcing oncoming traffic to swerve to avoid him. The suspect drove about 3 miles in the wrong lane.
“Unfortunately, deputies were not able to catch up to the suspect vehicle before it collided with another vehicle traveling south in the southbound lane about a quarter mile past the Highway 25 intersection near Wendy’s,” Crook said.
The passenger in the other car died as a result of the injuries suffered in the collision. The driver of the second car was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the suspect's vehicle, Eric William Patton, was also taken to the hospital for treatment. During a search of Patton’s car, deputies found a felony amount of marijuana.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and intend to file charges against Patton.