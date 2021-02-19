TUPELO • Sunshine and warmer daytime temperatures have started melting the ice, making traveling Northeast Mississippi’s roads a little safer. But officials caution that it could be Sunday or the first of the week before all of the roads are clear, especially those that are less traveled or in rural and shady conditions.
Officials across Northeast Mississippi, including Saltillo Police Chief Grant Bailey, are asking people to wait a little longer before venturing outside.
“There are still many roads around the city in very bad condition,” Bailey said. “If we hang tight, in a day or so we should be in a better road conditions situation.”
With the help of sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid-30s Friday afternoon, city, county and state road crews hit the roads Friday morning to clear as much ice and slush from the roads as possible.
“When you have sunshine at even 25 degrees, any black pavement showing will warm up and start melting the ice,” said Mississippi Department of Transportation district engineer Mark Holley. “Once that happens, it allows the snow plows to get in there and remove the ice.
“We were able to make a lot of progress (Thursday). The big thing was that temperatures got up enough to allow the salt to start melting the ice and the plows could do some good. We were able to get at least one lane cleared on most of the four-lane roads.”
MDOT crews moved from the four-lanes and started clearing secondary roads Friday. They will continue Saturday and possibly Sunday if still needed.
In the coming days, Mother Nature will be giving the work crews a big assist in clearing the roads. The clouds associated with the winter storms have moved out of the region. The remaining clear skies mean plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. That lack of cloud cover will also allow the temperatures to briefly drop below freezing at night, causing minor setbacks.
The National Weather Service in Memphis predicts that once the temperature gets above 32 degrees Sunday morning, the temperature will not drop below freezing for at least two weeks. The forecast high for Tuesday in Tupelo is 60 degrees.
The sunny and warming conditions Friday enticed many more drivers out, even though conditions were still hazardous in some places. The extra vehicles can actually help clearing and drying the roads. The weight of the additional traffic can melt ice, turning it to slush which can drain off the road. Tires will also turn melting ice to spray, which is carried off the road and into the ditches to drain, instead of refreezing on the road at night.
“As more and more cars travel along the roads, that will help dry the roads,” said Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop F spokesman Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee. “Over the next few days, we will see a vast improvement in the roads. It’s only going to get better.
“By Tuesday, hopefully the majority of the ice will be gone. I haven’t seen the sheer amount of ice on the roads in my life. Even in the ice storm of 1994, we didn’t have this much ice and it didn’t stay around as long.”
Longterm effects
While the ice caused temporary inconveniences for motorists, it will cause a rash of potholes in the coming weeks and could cause long-term problems for the road surface and the road bed.
In places where there are small cracks in the pavement, that allows the moisture to get into the subgrade. When water freezes, it expands. The repeated thawing during the day and refreezing at night can compromise the structure and stability of the road bed.
“Next week, potholes will be everywhere,” Holley said. “We already know several sections that will be bad, like the Highway 45 and Highway 25 intersection.
“The time it takes for subgrades to show heavier cracks will depend on the traffic, especially heavy truck traffic. It will show up first on two-lanes with high traffic because all the weight is on that one lane.”
In the coming month, MDOT crews will be inspecting all of the roads to make note of the obvious potholes but also any growing cracks that could lead to more serious problems. City and county road crews will be doing the same thing on secondary and locals roads and streets.