Black Mississippians were already reeling from representing over 50 percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths when George Floyd, a Black man from Mineapolis, Minnesota, was killed on May 25 when a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.
The tragedy sparked a nationwide movement for Black Lives as each state protested, and thousands across Mississippi added their voices to the chorus with protests within their own regions. Black Mississippians who protested did so while knowing they were putting their lives at risk by doing so.
“The fact that the George Floyd incident happened in the middle of a pandemic and people still went out there and protested and marched and even taking into account that they might get COVID-19 or putting themselves at risk, just meant that the mentality is changing for a lot of people in this country,” said Sandra Melvin, the Health Committee Chair for the MS State Conference NAACP and CEO/founder of the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health.
Intersection of Black Lives Matter and racial health disparities
The fight to address existing health disparities that COVID-19 highlights and the fight for Black Lives Matter coincide for Black Mississippians and, in many ways, are part of the same battle.
“If you’re speaking on the phrase itself, that all lives truly matter, then you have to speak on the disparities in wealth, economics, our health,” said Rodney Lowe, president of the Marshall County NAACP.
As an epidemiologist and public health worker, Melvin was surprised by the sheer quickness COVID-19 had on society. She was not initially expecting to see a disproportionate impact across races because the “virus doesn’t see color,” Melvin said.
As of July 23, Black Mississippians represent 55.1 percent of total cases and 51.6 percent of total COVID-19 deaths in the state, despite the fact they are only approximately 38 percent of the total population. Preliminary research suggests it impacts African Americans more because of the higher rate of comorbidities within the population.
Dantwan Smith, a third year internal medicine resident at the Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, said in Mississippi and throughout the country, minorities tend to have a worse outcome in health disparities. Diseases such as cardiovascular disease, lung disease, diabetes, hypertension and obesity are the most common underlying conditions linked to COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi and are already more common among Black Americans. Some comorbidities stem to cultural upbringing and go back even as far as slavery, where Smith said African Americans “were fed scraps” and relied on foods linked to causing health issues.
“Hypertension, diabetes, all those things kind of stem from how our culture was brought up. Our forefathers did what they had to do to feed us so we could make it to the next day, but that’s a good place where the health disparities kind of started,” Smith said.
Knowing Mississippi has some of the highest rates of chronic health conditions, the Mississippi Center for Justice began sending letters to the governor suggesting steps to help ward off or prevent the pandemic impacting African Americans, low income people, immune-compromised and other vulnerable populations in March, said President and CEO Vangela M. Wade.
“What we see now is ... what we anticipated based on where we are in Mississippi with our various [issues], [such as populations] being underinsured, uninsured, as well as with the social determinants that we deal with on a daily basis that would include these health risks,” Wade said.
As a public interest law firm, Wade said MCJ has been trying to do the work of dismantling injustice in a similar way as Black Lives Matter. MCJ Health Law Director Linda Dixon said one of their primary actions was calling for Medicare expansion. COVID-19 has “revealed striking health disparities in Mississippi” that are a result of decades of systemic racism putting affordable healthcare out of the hands of many, Dixon said.
“We offered Medicaid expansion as a way to address those health disparities and ensure that Mississippians who needed access to healthcare had a viable way to do that,” Dixon said. “We also offered that it would be the best long-term response, not just for COVID-19, but for future health emergencies.”
Poverty plays a role, as Wade said many of those without healthcare who are working are frontline, essential workers, such as grocery store workers, food delivery workers and home help aids.
“These are the people who are putting their lives on the line, certainly, in continuing to provide services, but these are also the people most likely to be impacted by COVID. These are people who are generally living paycheck to paycheck. They can’t afford to take off. They can’t afford to shelter in place,” Wade said.
Structural issues such as lack of insurance, lack of access, ability to pay for services and ability to have health concerns properly treated by health officials may keep Black Mississippians from seeking treatment, Melvin said. Structural racism in healthcare influences African Americans’ ability to receive treatment even for regular health concerns, Smith said. Events such as the Tuskegee Experiment, a 40-year study where the Public Health service studied 600 Black men on the effects of untreated syphilis without their consent, as reasons Black people may remain distrustful of healthcare and less likely to see a doctor, Smith said. As a health educator and supporter of Black Lives Matter, Smith said it is a lifelong journey and what inspires him to keep going in order to see younger generations succeed.
“We don’t want to go to the doctor because we have this mental picture in our heads from generations ago when we were used as test dummies, and so that mindset … gives us bad health in the long run and increases our mortality,” Smith said. “Overall, an entire reform needs to happen.”
Protesting during a pandemic
Lowe, along with Sherell Drake of West Point, said COVID-19 was prevalent in their minds while planning protests. In Clay County, which is just over 59 percent African-American according to the U.S. Census Bureau estimates, 202 of 313 total cases are among African Americans as of July 23. In Marshall County, where approximately 47 percent of the population is African-American, 182 cases are among African-Americans vs. 51 cases for white residents.
Lowe feels Marshall County lacks an adequate hospital. He said access to testing in Marshall County was limited in the first few months of the pandemic, and closure of local government buildings leads him to believe there was a lack of leadership during that time.
“All of that plays a role in the Black Lives Matter or the march itself, saying that we need reform or we need the government, those in leadership, those that are elected, to do more to bring us up to standard and bring up to first-class living,” Lowe said. “Right now, we’re not only second class citizens, we’re almost a third-world country in some parts of the county or some parts of Mississippi.”
The Marshall County NAACP worked with Mississippi Matters Too, a group that helps Mississippi communities stay protected from COVID-19, to make sure they had masks, sanitizer and water for participants. While distancing was difficult, Lowe said they made several announcements during the event to wear masks and try to socially distance to protect themselves and others.
West Point took similar steps during their march, according to Drake. She noted that people stayed in small clusters with their household members while standing apart from others. Seating was also spread out, and sanitizing stations and masks were located near the voter registration station.
Despite many protests implementing safety measures, there was dialogue on whether the new growth of coronavirus cases could be tied to protests. On July 5, Governor Tate Reeves tweeted, “Liberal media is trying to claim the increase of Coronavirus was just caused by family BBQ’s on Memorial Day. They completely ignore the fact that our uptick (and other states) began within days of massive protests all over—which they celebrated.”
In a news conference held a few days prior, State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said there was no evidence of any outbreaks in Mississippi caused by protests, the Associated Press reported. While the pandemic was prevalent in their minds, Drake said their reason for protesting overshadowed those concerns.
“Our mission in standing in solidarity, our mission in speaking out against social injustice, superseded the pandemic for that hour,” Drake said.
Smith participated in a protest in his hometown and said the importance of protesting resonates even more during a pandemic that can impact anyone. Melvin said as a health official, she was “not going to pretend there is a safe way to be in a large crowd right now,” but as the NAACP health chair, she is in favor of what people have to do to push forward. The rise in cases cannot be tied to one event, as protests occurred simultaneously with the state re-opening and people not wearing masks, Melvin said.
Lasting impact of Black Lives Matter Movement and COVID-19
Dixon believes Black Lives Matter has already had a positive impact in Mississippi and will help lead Mississippians to better health.
“The momentum is there for the state to move in the right direction, to do what’s in the best interest for all Mississippians so that they would have access to healthcare and we would have less health disparities and deal with the racial inequities head on as it pertains to poor health outcomes,” Dixon said.
Melvin said “the George Floyd incident, against the backdrop of COVID-19, just created a perfect environment for what we see today” and the increase in unemployment has led many to “begin seeing the importance of affordable healthcare, Melvin said.
“Now they can actually begin to understand why other communities who have lived through this reality for years,” Melvin said. “... I think that Black Lives Matter has come to the forefront at the time. We had the right catalyst and people are ready to hear now.”
Drake said the West Point march is one of many efforts. While they have taken an intermission due to the rising number of cases in Mississippi, she is planning future conversions around systemic racism and Black Lives Matter.
“It didn’t just begin May 25 when George Floyd died. It’s been going on since the beginning of time, and so we have to continuously educate ourselves and keep it at the forefront of our minds,” Drake said.