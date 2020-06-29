STARKVILLE – An Oktibbeha County man has been arrested, nearly two months after he allegedly robbed a man in northwest Starkville.
Starkville police arrested Jakevious Goss, 19, on June 27 at an apartment complex on Louisville Street. He is accused of an armed robbery that took place May 2 on Westside Drive. According to police, Goss and the victim knew each other prior to this incident.
This is at least the third time Goss has been arrested on felony charges in the last 16 months.
He was arrested Feb. 20, 2019 and charged with aggravated assault in connection with an incident at the Westside Market three days before, He is accused of firing a handgun at someone, but not striking them. He suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face during the attempted assault.
About a week later, Goss turned himself in to authorities on a charge of trafficking stolen firearms. During the Feb. 17 incident he was found with multiple stolen firearms.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.