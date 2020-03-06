TUPELO – An Arkansas man accused of leading law enforcement on a two-county pursuit that ended with gunfire last week is facing 65 years in prison now.
The Tupelo Police Department formally charged Cory Ray Lynch, 37, of Springfield, Arkansas, with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of felony fleeing Friday in Tupelo Municipal Court. Judge Willie Allen ordered Lynch held without bond, said Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. The assault charges carry up to 30 years in jail fro count if convicted. Additional charges could be filed by other jurisdiuctions as well.
The department was notified around 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, that New Albany police and Union County deputy sheriffs were chasing a vehicle down Interstate 22 and that pursuit was heading into Tupelo. Officers had initially tried to stop Lynch for a narcotics warrant.
Tupelo officers joined the pursuit, which ended in East Tupelo at the intersection of Hillsdale Drive and East Main Street. The suspect ran from the vehicle and fled onto the campus of the Tupelo Children’s Mansion. Lynch reportedly fired at least twice at officers and one Tupelo officer returned fire. A firearm was recovered at the scene.
Lynch was injured and transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center for emergency medical treatment. He was released from the hospital Thursday morning and taken into custody. According to the docket book, Lynch was booked into the Lee County Jail Thursday morning at 10:49.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting the officer-involved shooting portion of the investigation. MBI has not released any information on that portion of the investigation.
McDouglad said Lynch was classified as a “delinquent registered sex offender” from Arkansas. His status relating to that delinquency is being investigated.