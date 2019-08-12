TUPELO - Police believe a man who fled from officers Sunday night took his own life.
Tupelo police were dispatched around 11 p.m. Sunday for an adult male threatening to harm himself. They found him in the area of the Chickasaw Village on the Natchez Trace Parkway. He brandished a firearm, then jumped in a car and sped away.
The pursuit traveled to Blue Springs before returning to west Tupelo and stopping at a residence on Locust Lane. He ran into a wooded area and disappeared. An immediate search of the area did not locate the suspect.
When the search was resumed Monday morning, the man was found in the woods dead. The preliminary investigation indicated that the male took his own life.