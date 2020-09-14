TUPELO - An early morning traffic stop ended with a with a Tupelo man facing numerous felony charges.
During the early morning hours of Sept. 11, Tupelo police spotted a Lexus sedan swerving in the road. Officers stopped the car around 1 a.m. at the intersection of South Green and East President streets. All four occupants of the car were detained during the stop and two handguns, marijuana and cocaine were seized.
A passenger in the car, Tavarius Shumpert, 31, of 609 Maynard Drive, Tupelo, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, probation violation and a Lee County felony warrant for aggravated assault. When booked into the Lee County Adult Jail, he was also charged with misdemeanors false ID, possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule II drug.
Tupelo Municipal Judge Willie Allen ordered Shumpert held without bond.
The investigation regarding this case is still ongoing with other arrests and/or indictments possible.