TUPELO – The man who led law enforcement on a two-county pursuit that ended with gunfire Saturday morning is facing multiple felony charges.
The Tupelo Police Department is expected to charge Cory Ray Lynch, 37, of Springfield, Arkansas, with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony fleeing once he is released from the hospital, according to spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. Additional charges could be filed as well.
The department was notified around 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, that New Albany police and Union County deputy sheriffs were chasing a vehicle down Interstate 22 and that pursuit was heading into Tupelo. Officers had initially tried to stop Lynch for a narcotics warrant.
Tupelo officers joined the pursuit, which ended in East Tupelo at the intersection of Hillsdale Drive and East Main Street. The suspect ran from the vehicle and fled onto the campus of the Tupelo Children’s Mansion where an officer-involved shooting occurred. It has not been released if Lynch fired at the officers. A firearm was recovered at the scene.
Lynch was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center for emergency medical treatment. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting the officer-involved shooting portion of the investigation and that is ongoing. Any information regarding the OIS portion of the investigation will be released at the discretion of MBI.
The investigation into the incident and Lynch continues. Lynch was also classified as a “delinquent registered sex offender” from Arkansas. His status relating to that delinquency will also be investigated.
Lynch could also face additional charges from other jurisdictions as well.