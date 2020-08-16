TUPELO – A man suspected in an early Sunday morning shooting at a Tupelo nightclub has been arrested on drug charges.
Tupelo police were called to Club Heat at 775 Senter Street on a shots fired call at 2 a.m. Aug. 16. No injuries were reported at the scene, but witnesses said a male suspect in a red Ford Explorer had fired a weapon at people in the parking lot. Witnesses also said one or more people in the parking lot returned fire.
About 20 minutes later, a patrolman spotted a red Ford Explorer on South Green Street.
“The Ford initially would not stop but after a short vehicle pursuit was stopped at 2944 South Green (Southpark Manor),” said Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. “The Ford also had multiple bullet holes in it,.
Ketrick D. Spears, 19, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a Schedule II drug as well as misdemeanor offenses, including open container and failure to comply. Two firearms were also seized.
A second suspect was also detained at Senter Street and interviewed. McDougald said that suspect was cooperative at the scene.
“This was a large crime scene with multiple people present,” McDougald said. “The investigation is in its early stages with more arrests possible.”
Police say additional information will be released when appropriate.