OXFORD - State authorities are looking into a pursuit and an officer-involved shooting late Monday night that left one person dead.
According to the Oxford Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a routine traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 8. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
OPD has released little information and few details about how the pursuit ended and the driver was shot and killed.
"The vehicle eventually stopped," the press release stated. "The driver ran from the scene and moments later an officer involved shooting occurred. No officers were injured."
The suspect; whose name, age or address was not released; was pronounced dead on the scene.
Because an officer was involved in the shooting, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was immediately contacted and has since taken charge of the investigation.
Officials said this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released later.