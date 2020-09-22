VERONA • The two men wanted for questioning in connection with a double homicide last week in Verona are no strangers to law enforcement.
Andrego Gaston, 34, and Roy Miller, 39, are wanted by authorities for questioning in the Sept. 17 shooting in the middle of Verona. The two men have been arrested at least 27 times for a combined total of 70 charges.
According to records provided by the Lee County Jail, Gaston has been booked in 18 times on a total of 49 charges. While some of the charges were misdemeanor traffic offenses, such as no proof of insurance and disregard of a traffic device, there were plenty of serious charges. A cursory look at the list of felony charges includes six counts of sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, aggravated assault, felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of introduction of a controlled substance into a correctional facility.
Miller has been booked into the same adult jail nine times on 21 charges, including three counts of the sale of cocaine and conspiracy to sell crack.
Verona police were dispatched to the area of Young Drive and Main Street for a disturbance around 8 p.m. on Sept. 17, where responding officers found two male victims.
Police say Thomas Tre Guido, 35, of Okolona, and Harvey Lee Russell, 58, of Verona, were pronounced dead after being transported to North Mississippi Medical Center. Lee County Corner Carolyn Green is still awaiting autopsy results from the state crime lab in Pearl to determine the cause of their deaths.
Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said Guido appeared to have been shot in the back. Bases on witness statements, officials initially believed Russell had been run over by the fleeing suspect's car, but later found a possible gunshot wound.
Witnesses said a Black male who drove away in a red 2007 or 2008 Chevrolet Impala.
Police haven’t determined a motive for the shooting, Nunn said.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Verona Police Department at 566-2215, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, or Northeast Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 800-773-8477.