VERONA • The two men wanted for questioning in connection with a September double homicide in Verona are now in custody, thanks to the U.S. Marshals.
Andrago Gaston, 35, of 425 Goodlett Street, Tupelo, was arrested Wednesday night. He was booked into the Lee County Jail Oct. 14 at 7:45 p.m. on drug and weapons charges. Roy Miller, 39, was arrested last week in Atlanta, Georgia, by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn.
Even though both are in custody, Verona officials won’t be ready to file charges for the Sept. 17 shooting, which took place in the middle of town, for some time.
"They just got (Gaston) last night so we haven't had a chance to interrogate him yet," Nunn said Thursday. "We've got to get some things taken care of first, so it might be next week. Miller is still in Georgia. We'll have to wait for him to be brought back to Mississippi."
Verona police were dispatched to the area of Young Drive and Main Street for a disturbance around 8 p.m. on Sept. 17, where responding officers found two male victims. Thomas Tre Guido, 35, of Okolona, and Harvey Lee Russell, 58, of Verona, were pronounced dead after being transported to North Mississippi Medical Center.
Nunn said Guido appeared to have been shot in the back. Witnesses told police that Russell had been struck by the suspect’s vehicle as he left the scene.
The police chief said further investigation revealed Russell appeared not to have been run over, as eyewitnesses claimed, but to have suffered a “small puncture wound to the body.”
Witnesses said the suspect was a Black male who drove away in a red 2007 or 2008 Chevrolet Impala.
Gaston and Miller are no strangers to law enforcement. The two men have been arrested at least 27 times for a combined total of 70 charges in Lee County alone.
According to records provided by Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, Gaston has been booked into the Lee County Jail 18 times on a total of 49 charges, including three counts of introduction of a controlled substance into a correctional facility for trying to smuggle cocaine into the jail.
Miller has been booked into the same adult jail nine times on 21 charges, including three counts of the sale of cocaine and conspiracy to sell crack.
One of Gaston's early interactions with police had him on the other side of the law. In April 1997, he was one of 10 Milam students who helped police capture a 23-year-old male found hiding in a stall in a girl's bathroom at the school. After girls raised the alarm, Gaston was one of the boys who followed the suspect and told police where to look for him.
The September homicides are still an active investigation and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Verona Police Department at 566-2215, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, or Northeast Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 800-773-8477.