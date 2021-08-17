TUPELO • Sen. Roger Wicker says the disastrous U.S. exit from Afghanistan, and the country's immediate takeover by the Taliban, is already causing U.S. allies around the world to hedge their bets and reconsider whether they can count on the United States when it comes to their national security.
In a wide-ranging interview with the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal editorial board, which was scheduled before the weekend’s collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government, Wicker said allied countries housing Afghan refugees were already asking the U.S. to get them out of their borders so they did not have to acquiesce to Taliban demands for their return.
“There are 585 Afghan military evacuees in Uzbekistan right now. The new Afghan Taliban government has asked for them back,” Wicker said. “And the message from the Uzbek ambassador to us is, ‘Please get them out of our country so we won’t have to accommodate our next-door neighbor.’”
Wicker, who said he spoke with Uzbek ambassador Javlon Vakhabov last night, says that country is already “hedging their bets, and they are a United States ally.”
The Mississippi National Guard has a special arrangement with the military of Uzbekistan, and Wicker has visited the country and formed a relationship with their diplomats.
Wicker, a Republican, sits on the Armed Services Committee. He has long opposed a complete withdrawal of Afghanistan, even when it was announced under former President Donald Trump.
“We were better off with a Korea-like presence, and without signaling that we were so anxious to get out of there. We’ve sent that signal wrongly for a long, long time,” he said.
And he fears that the departure — and the manner in which it was undertaken — will cause other nations to question their alliances with the U.S.
“The Chinese are publicly speaking to the Taiwanese today, to the citizens of Hong Kong today,” Wicker said. “Russians are already in Iran. They’ll be back in Afghanistan. And one of the most pivotal nations in that region, Kazakhstan, is now going to be surrounded by Russians. They’ve been a great ally of ours.
“I just can’t tell you, I can’t adequately describe to you what this does to our national security.”
Afghan military never trained for what they faced , Wicker says
The senior senator from Mississippi called the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan “one of the biggest foreign policy catastrophes in my lifetime,” saying “what we’ve done is abandon our friends.”
He claims the majority of Afghanis wanted the U.S. to stay just as the U.S. has “stayed in (South) Korea for half a century, just as we’ve stayed in Europe for 70 years.”
Wicker also takes exception with those blaming the Afghan military for the Taliban’s rapid retaking of the country.
“I will tell you it is such a blatant falsehood to say that the Afghans were not willing to defend themselves, that the Afghan military was not willing to fight for their country,” he said, pointing to the more than 50,000 casualties the Afghan military has sustained over the past 20 years.
Afghanistan-Taliban-Control
Map shows areas controlled by Taliban.
The Afghan military was trained in asymmetrical warfare, depending on the assistance of air cover from the U.S., Wicker said.
“So when we closed Bagram Air Base and asked them to fight alone, they had never been trained to do that. They had never been trained in counter-insurgency,” Wicker said.
Wicker said the U.S. asking Afghanistan to fight alone was asking “of them what we don’t ask of any other ally. The Brits don’t have a single scenario where they can win a fight without the United States. The Koreans don’t have a single scenario where they can win without the United States’ close air support.”
Intelligence reports warned of imminent collapse
While many were surprised at the rate at which the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Wicker said the intelligence community was not.
“It is well known that our intelligence community was telling the Congress that this was a likely outcome, that what in fact happened was very likely to happen,” Wicker said.
He disputed President Joe Biden’s claims that while his administration anticipated the Taliban could eventually take over, they were not expecting anything this fast.
The New York Times reported Tuesday that intelligence reports in July started painting an increasingly dour picture of what would happen once the U.S. withdrew. These reports questioned “whether any Afghan security forces would muster serious resistance and whether the government could hold on in Kabul, the capital,” The Times reported.
This came at the same time Biden said the Afghan government would likely endure and that there would be no repeat of the messy, chaotic scenes from the U.S. evacuation of Vietnam.
Wicker: Biden's mind made up despite military advice
Wicker said he doesn’t believe Trump, if re-elected, would have continued with the May deadline he set out in November, nor would he have handled the withdrawal in the same fashion after the intelligence community and military leaders started changing their assessments and providing warnings of the imminent fall of Kabul.
Instead, Wicker believes that Biden has long harbored the desire to withdraw from Afghanistan and was not going to have his mind changed.
“It is well also known that then-Vice President Biden wanted President Obama to do this earlier, and President Obama refused to do what his Vice President suggested,” Wicker said.
The lasting impact of the messy withdrawal could span a decade or more, he said.
“It extends so much beyond Afghanistan to our credibility and the question of whether our friends can count on us anymore, or for the next three-and-a-half years under this presidency,” Wicker said. “Someone is going to be a world leader. If we choose not to be, China will step forward or Russia will step forward or both of them will step forward.”