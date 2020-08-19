JACKSON - The Mississippi Supreme Court has appointed three new members to the Bar Complaint Tribunal, including an Oxford attorney.
J. Rhea Tannehill Jr., the husband of Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, was one of the new appointees, along with Circuit Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald IV of Picayune and attorney George Philip Schrader IV of Vicksburg.
The new terms on the Complaint Tribunal will begin on Sept. 1 and conclude on Aug. 31, 2023. Tannehill will replace attorney Taylor D. Buntin of Southaven on the tribunal.
Members of the Complaint Tribunal hear and decide disciplinary matters arising from complaints against attorneys. Discipline may range from private reprimand to disbarment. Decisions from the Complaint Tribunal may be appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court. Actions by the Complaint Tribunal are final if not appealed.
The 27-member Complaint Tribunal is made up of nine judges and 18 lawyers selected by the nine members of the Supreme Court from three Supreme Court districts. The Complaint Tribunal sits in panels of three, with each panel comprised of two attorneys and one judge.
Tannehill is a Union native, a graduate the University of Mississippi School of Law and has been practicing law in Oxford since 1996. His private practice focuses on representing the rights of injured persons, criminal defense and collection law. In addition to his civil practice, Rhea currently serves as school board attorney for North Panola and Sardis Municipal Court Judge.
He has been a member of the Mississippi Army National Guard since 1992. He started as a cannon fire direction specialist based in Newton. He was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the Judge Advocate Generals' Corps in 1999.
His unit was mobilized for 2 months in 2005 to conduct disaster relief and clean-up operations in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
He has since advanced to the rank of major and serves as the Brigade Trial Counsel for the 168th Engineering Brigade in Vicksburg and was deployed for a year at Forward Operating Base at Sharana, Afghanistan.