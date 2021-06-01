HOLLY SPRINGS • In her first State of the Institution address, Rust College President Ivy R. Taylor laid out her plans for modernizing the state’s oldest historically Black college and slow the decline in the school’s enrollment numbers.
On Tuesday, Taylor shared her goals over the past year and her vision for the the college including a new mission statement: “students for excellence and service in their communities and throughout the world.”
Among her top priorities is the reversal of a five-year decline in enrollment – from 1,004 students in 2016 to 636 students in 2020.
Leaders at the college plan to use student input and national data to improve the school’s academic offerings. In reflecting on change for the institution, Taylor prioritized listening sessions, where she met with faculty and staff members one-on-one to determine the need for new technology, programs and investment in physical and technology offerings.
Taylor said the school will launch a new health science degree in the fall and plans to restart its music major program.
The college is also partnering with the University of the Incarnate Word in Texas and the Cleveland–Marshall College of Law in Cleveland, Ohio, to help students pursue health science and law degrees.
The school also announced on Tuesday the Rust College + Ole Miss 3+2 Engineering Program, where students can earn a mathematics and engineering degree. Participants will spend the first three years pursuing a mathematics degree at Rust, alongside taking pre-engineering and engineering courses. Students will then enter the Ole Miss School of Engineering to complete the remaining courses needed to earn an engineering degree.
“It’ll give (students) opportunities that will be long-lasting and change generations of lives,” University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce said on Tuesday. “It will contribute to producing more STEM leaders in our state … and it will encourage engineers, and this is a big one for us at Ole Miss and one of the reasons we’re so excited to partner with Rust, to stay in our state, to help our state.”
Ole Miss Assistant Dean Marni Kendricks said the program will be a fantastic opportunity for an ambitious student for a high-demand career path. Dr. Don Cole, a retired mathematics professor and administrator at Ole Miss currently serving as an adjunct professor at Rust College, was instrumental in completing the curriculum mapping. Taylor described it as a “win-win” for both institutions and a move that will lead to more Black engineers.
“I think it’s going to be transformative and help us to attract students,” Taylor said. “(I) look at (this as) the opportunity to make students feel welcome at a smaller campus, make them feel supported and then still have access to everything Ole Miss has to offer.”
Taylor said the the school is also working on various improvements to the campus itself, including the college’s IT infrastructure, renovated dorms and a new welcome center.
Taylor also laid out her vision for the upcoming year. Rust College will implement a 5% pay raise for all faculty and staff in the coming year as part of their efforts to bring salaries up to market standards.
School officials are also exploring possible federal funding to help rebuild Mississippi Industrial College, with a draft plan to reuse that part of campus for an Ida B. Wells Social Justice and Interpretive Center.
Rust College will launch its first strategic enrollment management plan next fall, and will be searching for a new vice president for enrollment management to help with clearly defined goals and objectives to change enrollment trajectory. Upcoming sessions will be hosted June 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and June 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. via Zoom. Information will be available on the Rust College website.
Taylor is the institution’s 12th president and first woman president in its 155-year-history. With her first year as president behind her, Taylor said she’s looking forward to pushing the historic college into the future.
“As I conclude my first year of service to Rust College, I commit to continuing to work through the transition to ensure that we fulfill that mission because our students deserve it,” she said.