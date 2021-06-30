TUPELO • Tupelo Community Theatre is moving forward with its summer programming.
The theatre will hold auditions for “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, on Wednesday, June 23 and Thursday, June 24, at 6pm at the Lyric Theatre.
The cast is made up of eight men and two women, aged 21 years or older.
“The Play That Goes Wrong” is a hilarious, farcical murder mystery, play-within-a-play, where everything that can go wrong does. The accident-prone thespians must battle to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.
The play is directed by Christi Houin. Production dates will be Aug. 26-28.
No advance preparation is necessary to audition.
For more information on the production, email christi_3@comcast.net or call the TCT office at 844-1935.
Youth Theatre presents
Tupelo Community Theatre will present its Summer Youth Theatre production of “Godspell Jr,” adapted from the popular production written by John Michael Tebelak, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, later this month.
The show will open on July 15 at 7:30 p.m. with additional performances on July 16 at 7:30 p.m. and July 17 at 2 p.m.
The production tells a timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on the Broadway musical that inspired a generation and is based on the Gospel According to St. Matthew.
Tickets are available for $10 for adults and $5 for students and younger. The show will be performed at TCT Off Broadway, located at 213 East Franklin Street in Tupelo.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 662-844-1935.