The Mississippi Senate Appropriations Committee unanimously passed a bill Tuesday afternoon that would raise all teacher salaries by $1,000 a year. The legislation now moves to the full Senate.
Teachers with a single “A” license would receive a $1,110 raise each year, meaning new teachers with a bachelor’s degree and other qualifications would start out earning $37,000 a year under the proposed legislation.
Senate Bill 2001 was unanimously passed by the Senate Education Committee on Jan. 30.
State Sen. Chad McMahan, a Republican from Guntown who sits on the Education Committee, praised the bill.
“Republicans are committed to giving our educators a well-deserved raise,” McMahan told the Daily Journal last week. “We are doing this, and it’s not an election year.”
He believes there is support to continue raising teacher pay over the next three years, depending on revenue estimates in those years.
“The House had the leadership to begin resolving the $18.4 million deficit from last year’s teacher pay raise as soon as the 2020 Session started, and the Senate wanted to send a similar message to our public educators this year. The message is one of support and respect,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said in a written statement.
Once the current legislative session ends, Hosemann and committee leadership support studying teacher pay and reviewing best practices in other states to develop a plan moving forward.
Gov. Tate Reeves released a budget proposal on Friday that includes a $1,500 pay raise for teachers during the coming school year — $500 more than the Senate bill would give teachers.
“As we continue to work with the legislature, my priority is simple: We should pay our teachers as much as we can possibly afford,” Reeves wrote in the proposal summary. “I will be happy to support any raise that they believe accomplishes that vital task.”