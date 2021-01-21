JACKSON • The Mississippi Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a $1,000 pay raise for all teachers that would cost an estimated $51 million.
Other than the pay hike, Senate Bill 2001 would also increase starting teacher pay to $37,000 — an uptick of about $1,100 — and bring the minimum salary for assistant teachers to $15,000.
The legislation is identical to a bill that was expected to win approval last year but was ultimately nixed due to COVID-19 budget problems.
SB 2001 now heads to the House for consideration.
A National Education Association report released last year found Mississippi teachers made on average the least in the nation at $45,105. Lawmakers have repeatedly noted the state’s budget constraints but emphasized they want to make teacher salaries more competitive with other southeastern states and ideally provide more raises in future years.
Lawmakers plan to continue working at the Capitol amid a few positive coronavirus cases this week. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann on Thursday said that two senators, and maybe more, have tested positive for the virus.
“As you know we are challenged in the Senate again with COVID,” Hosemann said, urging his colleagues to be careful in committee hearings and to post their meeting agendas online so that more people can watch a livestream of proceedings, rather than attending in-person.
“Please pay attention,” Hosemann said of the virus.