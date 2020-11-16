Lee County Sheriff's Department logo

TUPELO - A Lee County teen could be facing multiple weapons charges after bringing a gun to the Shannon High School gym.

During the Shannon-Aberdeen basketball game Nov. 14, someone noticed what appeared to be the magazine for a gun in the waistband of a spectator's pants and notified one of the Lee County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officers assigned to the game.

The officer identified the suspect and retrieved a Glock 23 and two high capacity magazines that were in the suspect’s waistband. Suspect was escorted outside where other SROs were. Suspect was determined to be a 17-year old student who attends Shannon High School.

The suspect was arrested without incident and has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the teen could also be charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, The case will be handled through Lee County Youth Court.

No one was injured during the incident.

