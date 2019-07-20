Seven seconds is all it took for one man to die in a vehicle accident where he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and flew into the backseat of his car.
What was the main point Mike Street of Street’s Defensive Driving School emphasized to a room of teens about the video that illustrated this? The driver’s seat was completely intact and his death would have been prevented had he worn it.
“You have a better chance of surviving inside a car than you do outside a car,” Street said.
On Saturday, a group of more than 30 teens piled into a classroom at Universal Asset Management for the Street Defensive Driving Teen Driver Education Class, offered for free by State Farm. Attendees learned how to survive on the roadway. Class began at 8 a.m., and morning classes were followed by practice sessions on a closed course after 12:05 p.m.
While one class is not enough to learn all that is necessary to know for safe driving, State Farm agent Shawn King said the hope was that teens would walk away with information that would stick with them and help them in the future. State Farm reached out to Street because of his more than two decades of experience teaching defensive driving classes.
Street told attendees that he was inspired to start his driving school after his previous experience in law enforcement. As a police officer, he witnessed people dying from automobile accidents and decided he wanted to do something different than driver’s education to make sure people know how to properly respond on the roadway.
“I hope they discover helpful defensive driving skills that they can practice well on into the future and especially in a situation where they need to draw on that knowledge (because then) they’ll know how to use it instantly,” King said.
Thanks to the $15,000 grant from State Farm’s Good Neighbor Citizenship grant program that funds the class, about five classes are held throughout the state of Mississippi, but King said this was by far their largest class. As a parent himself, King hoped the class would encourage parents to set healthy boundaries with their kids when it came to driving, such as limiting the number of teens allowed in a car to reduce the chance of distracted driving. There are also parent-children contracts that King’s office has that encourages parents to create guidelines for their children.
“Growing up, we didn’t like boundaries, right? You didn’t like being told your curfew but it gave you freedom (to go places safely) ... that’s what we’re trying to create, is some boundaries on kids and driving and what’s right and what’s wrong and teach parents those things they need to be aware of,” King said.
Within the nearly four hours of classroom instruction, Street covered more than 10 chapters of safety material, which covered everything from checking the vehicle and maintaining proper body position in the car to tips on how to respond to weather and man-made elements and what to do if a deer darted out in front of the car while driving.
“Scan and watch for anything that can be a hazard for you,” Street said.
Afterwards, teens were able to practice driving in a closed course under Street’s instruction until 4 p.m. Street instructed drivers to keep their windows rolled down while he gave them verbal instructions on different driving techniques.