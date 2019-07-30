TUPELO - A juvenile driver was injured Monday evening on the Natchez Trace Parkway when someone threw a brick at his car.
According to NTP Chief Ranger Sarah Davis, the boy was headed south near Tupelo High School and the new Highway 6 overpass around 9:20 p.m. when a brick was thrown through his windshield.
The driver suffered a large laceration on the top of his head, but escaped serious injury.
Authorities say the brick was thrown from a late 1990s or early 2000s sedan, either tan or gray in color.
This is the second reported road rage incident in the past two weeks on the Parkway. The first occurred on July 20 when a driver displayed a handgun and fired several shots near mile post 295 around noon. The suspected shooter, Jesse Gambrel of Blue Springs, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and brandishing a firearm.
“We are very concerned about these types of incidents,” Davis said. “Both of these confrontations could have resulted in more serious injuries or even death. We hope the public will help us catch the person or persons responsible for the juvenile’s injury.”
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Natchez Trace Parkway emergency line at 1-800-300-PARK.